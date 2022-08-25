MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019.

Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday.

She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ has several creative elements that copied the designs and arrangements of her “Lover” book published in 2010.

(Courtesy: U.S. Western Tennessee District Court)

Swift’s book accompanied her ‘Lover’ album. La Dart said both works not only share the same title but are each a “recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components.”

La Dart said Swift also copied her cover shot with Swift looking down and her pastel pink and blue color scheme.



(Courtesy: U.S. Westen District Court of Tennessee)

The suit claims Swift has made close to $7 million from worldwide sales of her book ‘Lover’ since its release date, and La Dart has not received any credits or payments.

La Dart wants more than a million dollars in damages. Swift’s legal team has not responded to the claim.