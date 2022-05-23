OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Jones County correctional officer, Kendra Shaffer, pled not guilty to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

Shaffer has been accused of killing beloved Ocean Springs rooster, Carl, on Sunday, April 24.

The Sun Herald reported she will go to trial at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29. Her lawyer said Shaffer loves animals and would never participate in an act against a defenseless bird.

Shaffer was identified from security footage, but the men who were also in the video have not been identified. Ocean Springs police said Shaffer has not been cooperative in helping identify the men in the video.

Kendra Shaffer (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Neighbors held a second-line funeral in honor of Carl the Rooster. Other neighbors created a memorial for him by leaving flowers and other items at his favorite spots around town.