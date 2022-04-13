LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — Over the weekend, a woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting an umpire following a girls softball game in Laurel.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, the incident began during a softball game Saturday night, where an umpire made a controversial call and some people in the stands got upset. At the same time, Cox reported that a Kiara Nichelle Thomas, 32, became unruly and was then told to leave the facility.

“She came back, unbeknownst to the department, when the game was over, and for lack of a better word, sucker punched her,” Cox said.

Cox said shortly after the assault was reported to police, officers got a description of Thomas’ car and pulled her over as she was driving along the road. Thomas was then arrested and charged with simple assault.

The story made the rounds on social media after the umpire, Kristi Moore, posted about what happened on Facebook, including a photo of the black eye she received from getting hit.

“I got punched coming off a field last night,” Moore posted on Facebook Sunday. “There is no excuse for this. If you think this is ok, please remove yourself from my friend list.”

Thomas faces a $450 fine and possible jail time if convicted.

Cox said police have not gotten calls like this at the town’s athletic facility in years and were shocked about what had been reported.

“This kind of behavior we’re not going to tolerate and put up with,” Cox said.

According to police, Thomas is banned from all recreational facilities in Laurel.