JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Powerball jackpot reaching an estimated $875 million ahead of the Saturday, July 15 drawing, Mississippians are being encouraged to still check their tickets.

Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said several tickets for both Powerball and Mega Millions remain unclaimed.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

$30,000 ticket purchased from Circle K on Bienville in Ocean Springs for the Jan. 17 drawing expires July 16, which means the player has until 5 p.m. Friday, July 14 to claim.

$10,000 ticket purchased from Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia for the March 28 drawing expires Sept. 24.

$10,000 ticket purchased from Sai Quick Stop on West Wortham Road in Saucier for the July 11 drawing expires Jan. 7, 2024.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

$1 million ticket purchased from Sprint Mart on Highway 72 West in Corinth for the April 3 drawing expires Sept. 30.

$100,000 ticket purchased from Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier for the July 8 drawing expires Jan. 4, 2024.

The Friday, July 14 drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $560 million with an estimated cash value of $281.1 million.

The Thursday, July 13 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $55,000.