JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to neighbors in need on Wednesday.

Neighbor in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

Salvation Army officers and volunteers will be on-site at the Walmart, located at 2711 Greenway Drive in Jackson, to help distribute water.

“The Salvation Army is always ready and willing to help those at their greatest point of need,” said Major Bill Shafer, Salvation Army Officer.