TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa community gathered at Shelton State Community College Saturday to honor the life of Kennis Croom.

Croom, a Tuscaloosa native and officer in Meridian, Miss., was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 9. He was 30.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call that was placed due to a dispute between Dante Bender and his significant other, Brittney Jones. Bender fled the scene in Meridian after allegedly killing both Jones and Croom. Bender is now in police custody.

A funeral was held Thursday in Tuscaloosa for Croom. He began his career in law enforcement in 2013 and has served as an officer at different police agencies in Alabama and Mississippi.

