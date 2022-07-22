Tammy Briggs, Melissa Nance and Vivian Robinson (Courtesy: Office of the State Auditor)

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges.

State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate company.

White said the three women were working together to draw roughly $45,000 from the school district. The scheme was discovered during an audit conducted by the Office of the State Auditor’s Compliance Audit Division.

The women were served with a demand letter showing they owed $84,171.06. White said the amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

A $100,000 surety bond covers the employment of Robinson as the superintendent. No surety bond covers Nance or Briggs.

The trio faces charges of fraudulent statements/representations, conspiracy and obtaining an object of value with intent to defraud.

You can report suspected fraud to the Auditor’s office online.