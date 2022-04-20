PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – The stolen Yogi Bear statue from the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Pelahatchie has been found.

Nikki Ammons, the general manager of the park, said the statue was found early Wednesday morning.

Pelahatchie police said the statue, which was located at the park entrance, was stolen on April 15, 2022. Investigators said video footage showed a pickup truck entering the park just before 11:45 p.m. They said the truck made a u-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue.

The suspect was able to detach the statue from its base and remove it from the property.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.