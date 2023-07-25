MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi inmate is on the loose Monday after requesting a bathroom break during transport from Benton County to Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate told a state corrections officer that he needed to use the restroom while traveling back to Marshall County.

When the MDOC employee pulled over to the side of Highway 4 near the Benton/Marshall County line, the inmate ran off.

The inmate was identified by authorities as Kurtis Elkins. He is around 6 feet, 200 pounds, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and handcuffs. He was last seen running from Highway 4 toward Snow Lake Shores.

Kurtis Elkins (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Elkins is not considered by authorities to be dangerous and is likely still wearing handcuffs attached to a leather restraint belt.

But dozens of deputies, heavily armed agents and canine officers from Bartlett, Tunica, and DeSoto County searched a large wooded area for Elkins on Monday.