WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville, Mississippi will be closed until further notice after a rig fell through it last Thursday.

Officials with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No one was injured.

They said the bridge serves as the main entrance to an area of secondary homes. About 25 people had to be evacuated.

Crews are working to remove the rig from the bridge. Agency officials said the bridge will remain closed until further notice.