RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Presidential candidate Cornel West made several stops in Mississippi to launch is presidential campaign.

West launched his opening ground campaign at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Brandon during Emmett Till’s 68th Anniversary Commemoration Weekend. He addressed issues of police brutality and the crisis amongst Black men at the National Summit Against Police Brutality and Injustice.

“I’m in the right place, because it’s very clear that something is happening in Mississippi. Something is happening in Rankin County,” said West.

Recently, six former law enforcement officers in Rankin County, who called themselves the “Good Squad,” pled guilty to federal and state charges to a racist assault against two Black men. One of the men, Michael Jenkins, was shot in the mouth by one of the law enforcement officers.

West said he will do his best to help end police terrorism, poverty and racism in Mississippi.