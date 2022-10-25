BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — A one-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling into a pool at a Byram day care.

The incident happened on Friday, October 21 at Little Blessings from Heaven on Davis Road. The child was taken to Children’s of Mississippi for treatment.

Byram Police Chief David Errington said the pool was not installed by the day care and was part of a previous facility at the location.

“We still have video surveillance we need to view. We still have people we need to interview. We have crime scene photos that have to be reviewed as well, and we still have lots more investigation to do, and we’re going to work through it diligently and make sure we have all our resources together,” Errington said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) temporarily closed the day care until further notice. Officials with MSDH said the agency is investigating alongside local law enforcement.