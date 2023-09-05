JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

When Capitol police arrived at the scene, they were made aware of the possible murder-suicide attempt in the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect was believed to be visiting a patient when they shot the individual. The suspect apparently went into another room and shot themself.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the patient is in critical but stable condition.

Officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the victim, Loyce Ivey, was taken to their hospital for treatment. Ivey is in critical condition, according to UMMC.

The suspect has not been identified.

Officials with Baptist Medical Center released a statement about the shooting.