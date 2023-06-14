JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced a Byram woman has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for multiple felonies.

Kristy Dier, 37, will be in prison until 2044 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

Court documents showed intercepted communications from August 2017 to April 2019, with Dier and her codefendants negotiating and conducting the sale of ice methamphetamine throughout the state of Mississippi. In total, Dier distributed almost 22 pounds of ice methamphetamine.

Dier also elicited help from a codefendant in December 2017 to falsify income and business records and file the records with the Hinds County Court to obstruct the forfeiture of drug proceeds seized from Dier by law enforcement.

According to a press release, the case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The task force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, gangs, money launderers, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States. It uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to fight against criminal networks.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated this case.