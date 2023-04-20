LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lee County deputies arrested a Pontotoc County woman after she allegedly pulled a knife on a teacher.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the incident happened at the Headstart at Verona Elementary School on Tuesday, April 18.

According to Johnson, a staff member contacted the school resource officer about a parent coming to the school and threatening her with physical harm. The teacher told authorities that the woman pulled out a knife during the incident.

The sheriff said a warrant for simple assault on a school official was issued by a judge. The suspect, 28-year-old Jasmine Gross, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Lee County Jail.