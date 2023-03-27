ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on the impact of tornadoes and severe storms.

The storms hit the state on Friday, March 24, killing at least 25 people and injuring dozens of others. The fatalities are reported in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties.

Reeves was joined by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell in Rolling Fork.

On Sunday, the governor announced his request for Individual and Public Assistance for counties affected by the tornadoes and severe weather was approved by the White House.

Reeves said President Joe Biden quickly signed the emergency declaration to begin clean-up operations.

“The president has directed us to be here and to assist the people of Mississippi, to be here on an enduring basis, not just through the response, but through the recovery, as well. We are mindful of the fact that that will take time, but we are her for the time it will take,” said Mayorkas.

The declaration means the right resources will be brought in to help with public assistance like debris removal and individual assistance for people living in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

FEMA officials say if you’re in the four affected counties, you can contact your insurance company or start the process with FEMA to begin registering for assistance.

Use the FEMA app, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 to apply for assistance.

On Sunday, leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said response efforts are ongoing, including search and rescue efforts.

Currently, there are three shelters open. Those locations are:

National Guard Armory/Civic Center – 19719 US 61, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Humphreys County Multipurpose BLDG – 417 Silver City Road, Belzoni, MS 39038

Old Amory National Guard Building – 101 S 9th St., Amory, MS 38821

The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and other nonprofit organizations will continue to offer food at these sites.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations for those affected by the storms on its website. To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, you can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has enacted its state of emergency to allow patients impacted by the storm to receive early refills and additional prescriptions above the monthly limit. Pharmacy providers should follow the billing guidelines found at this link: https://medicaid.ms.gov/disaster-billing-directions/. Medicaid is directing its Coordinated Care Organizations’ pharmacy directors to enact their emergency procedures.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who have lost food due to a disaster must request a replacement at their local MDHS office within ten days of the disaster. Households can submit the replacement request using mail, email, or by using the upload feature on the MDHS website.

The Department of Mental Health is reporting the Region 6 Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) is responding to the community to bring supplies and respond to mental health needs. The DMH Helpline is also available for information and referral services and can be reached at 1-877-210-8513.

Donations:

The Rolling Fork National Guard/Civic Center is open and accepting donations.

The Department of Public Safety, MEMA, and The Department of Agriculture have teamed together to accept donations of bottled water, canned goods, and paper products. The donation site is at the Old Armory at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Donations will be accepted Sunday through Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The City of Olive Branch is working alongside MEMA to accept donations of supplies, bottled water, canned goods and paper products. Donations will be accepted at the City of Olive Branch Fleet Services located at 10414 Hwy 178 next to the Olive Branch Police Department. They will be open Sunday (3/26) 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday (3/27) through Wednesday (3/29) from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Amory Regional Museum is accepting supplies only, no monetary donations. The address is 801 3 rd Street South in Amory.

Street South in Amory. Monetary donations can be sent to the Community Foundation of Washing County at P.O. Box 5910 Greenville, MS 39704.

Crossway Church is accepting donations at 1825 Highway 61 South in Vicksburg, MS 39180.

Volunteers:

If you are looking to volunteer time or resources, please do not self-deploy. Volunteer in coordination with Volunteer Mississippi at this link.

MEMA is encouraging residents who can report their damage using MEMA’s Self-Report Tool.