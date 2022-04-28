RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Vicksburg man pled guilty to flying a drone carrying marijuana and other contraband onto the grounds of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca’s office announced John Travis Ross, 34, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

According to court documents, Ross flew a drone carrying 60 grams of marijuana, lighters, a cell phone, and various cell phone cables over a fence onto the grounds of the CMCF during the early morning hours of August 6, 2020. Ross’s actions were captured on surveillance video. Prosecutors said he has felony convictions for burglary of a building and sale of methamphetamine.

Ross is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.