Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Boyd was charged for additional offenses after his arrest for allegedly attempting to meet a minor in a store bathroom for sex. After deputies obtained a search warrant, they seized and analyzed all electronics possessed by Boyd.

During their investigation, authorities allegedly discovered over 100 images of humans engaging in sexual intercourse with animals. As a result of the investigation, Boyd was charged with 100 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 8, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male who was allegedly soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the suspect engaged in conversations over the course of three days, consisting of indecent chats.

On July 11, 2022, the suspect allegedly requested to meet with the minor in a store bathroom to engage in sexual activity. Deputies arrived at the location the suspect desired to meet the minor and placed the suspect under arrest.

According to authorities, the suspect was identified as 57-year-old Denny Rex Boyd of Woodville, Miss. Boyd was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.