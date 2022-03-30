NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, Natchez Police were called to a local church where a suspect allegedly exposed his genital area to a church employee. The suspect was then ordered by the pastor of the church to leave the premises.

Adam King

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the suspect returned to the church and exposed himself again to the same church employee and was ordered to leave the premises. The offender was identified as 38-year-old Adam King.

During the investigation, officers discovered King also allegedly grabbed the 65-year-old church employee during the incidents. King was placed under arrest on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and charged with Willful Trespass, two counts of Indecent Exposure, and Felony Simple Assault on a Person Over Age 65.