PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Pike County deputies arrested a man for shoplifting after they said he stuffed laundry detergent pods into his pants.

The incident happened at the Dollar General on Highway 44 East in Pricedale on November 28.

Investigators said surveillance video showed 23-year-old Donovan Sandifer, of Summit, stuffing the pods into his pants. An employee confronted the suspect, and he ran away.

According to deputies, Sandifer was previously arrested at the same store for shoplifting in February 2022. He was ordered by the court to not return to the store.

Investigators said Sandifer was arrested on November 29 in Walthall County for the recent case. He was taken to the Pike County Jail and booked for trespassing and shoplifting.

His bond has not been set.