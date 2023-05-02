HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Hazlehurst police said a man shot and killed his brother in a fight over a dog.
The shooting happened at a home on North Street in Hazlehurst on Monday, May 1.
According to police, Lawrence O’Neill was charged with murder in connection to the death of his brother, 60-year-old Joseph O’Neil. No bond has been set for Lawrence O’Neill.
Investigators said Joseph O’Neill died from a gunshot wound at a local hospital.
Their mother told police that the brothers had been fighting over a dog.