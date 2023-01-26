BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The first legal medical marijuana sale in Mississippi history took place in Brookhaven on Wednesday.

Mockingbird Cannabis supplied six different strands of flower buds to The Cannabis Company.

”Some people have been waiting for this since 2020, since the Initiative 65. Unfortunately, that was struck down by Mississippi Supreme Court. Now, we have the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Bill, and now we have products for sale,” said Melvin Robinson III, with Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association.

There was a two-hour delay because there was issues with the company’s operating system and the metric system that the state requires. The problem was fixed, and the business is up and running.