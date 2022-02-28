ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WKRG) — “If you’re going to shoot an animal to kill it you’re going to shoot it in the front shoulder. I’m a deer hunter and I mean that’s what you do,” said Brent Stuart.

Stuart’s dog, Paisley, was found shot to death last week near his home in Escatawpa, Mississippi. He said it was common for Paisley to roam his neighborhood, but she would always return home when called.

“She was in the wedding, she went on the honeymoon. You know every picture throughout mine and my wife’s major moments that dog is in every picture,” he said.

Paisley found shot to death near family’s home in Escatawpa.

To Stuart, Paisley was much more than a dog. She traveled the country with this family of three, always by their side.

“She was just a big part of the family,” said Stuart.

That’s what makes this all so hard to understand. Stuart says Paisley was an inside dog, but spent a lot of time outdoors so when she didn’t come home last week at night, he didn’t think much of it. The next morning he got a call from animal control saying they had Paisley.

“And I said ok where do I need to come get her and they said well she’s dead,” he explained.

He says he’s gone door to door in his neighborhood, but so far no one seems to have any information about what happened. Now, he’s offering a $1,000 reward hoping it will provide some answers.

“You don’t know what that dog meant to somebody. That could’ve been somebody’s animal that they had to help them get through something and then you’re taking that from them. Dogs are like family. Even though it is an animal it’s still a part of your family,” said Stuart.

If you have any information, call Stuart at 228-990-7133.