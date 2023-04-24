HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference on Monday to provide an update on the escaped detainees.

According to the sheriff’s office, the detainees were discovered to be missing on Sunday, April 23 during a head count. They said a breach was discovered in a cell in B-Pod.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said a breach was also discovered in the roof of the facility. Investigators believe the detainees escaped at different times Saturday evening.

The detainees were identified as:

Dylan Arrington – charged with auto theft and convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Casey Grayson – charged with grand larceny and sale of a controlled substance

Corey Harrison – charged with receiving stolen property

Jerry Raynes – charged with auto theft and business burglary

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Corey Harrison (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jerry Raynes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Jones, a white Hinds County public works pickup truck was reported stolen. The vehicle was later found in in Spring Valley, Texas. Investigators believe at least one of the detainees traveled to Texas in the stolen vehicle.

Another vehicle, a red 2005 Chevy Silverado with the Mississippi license plate DBQ 7558, was reported stolen on Sunday morning. Jones said investigators believe some of the detainees stole this vehicle and traveled east into Rankin County.

The sheriff said deputies believe some of the detainees are still in the Central Mississippi area.

Jones said an administrative and criminal investigation is underway in connection to the escape. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the detainees can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Watch the full news conference below.