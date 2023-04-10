PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Department of Corrections correctional officer was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

MDOC officials said Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins, 32, of Mendenhall, had several bags of suspected marijuana, edible gummies containing THC and three cell phones intended for inmates in her car on the grounds of the facility.

According to MDOC, Wilkins had been an officer at the jail since November 2022. She was arrested on-site and booked into the Rankin County Detention Center.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy. Her bond was set at $142,500.