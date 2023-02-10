JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department equipment and personnel in two movies.

A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were used in the movie without the knowledge or approval of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

Investigators said multiple complaints about the depiction of law enforcement in the movie led to the investigation.

“Our internal investigation turned up evidence of wrongdoing and JCSD personnel who were ordered to participate in the filming using their uniforms, equipment and vehicles. In addition, a deputy was told not to mention participation in the filming or that deputy would be terminated from employment,” said Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall.

The findings of the investigation were turned over the state. However, a second investigation is underway into the alleged misuse of JCSD equipment and personnel in another movie, “The Dinner Party.”

Both movies were filmed during a former administration, prior to Sheriff Joe Berlin taking office in January of 2020.