JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Anime Fest returned to Jackson this weekend.

Hundreds of fans came out in their best cosplay to join in on the action. They got to meet some of their favorite voice actors from shows like “Dragon Ball,” “Fairly Odd Parents” and “Scooby Doo.”

Guests also got to take part in gaming, live action floor shows and a cosplay contest. Guests of the anime fest say the convention gives a sense of belonging to anime fans.

“It’s just so wonderful to meet people who say things like our family got brought together by Avatar or I played Cat Woman on Batman Arkham City. So many people, especially with video games, they spend so much time with that character playing those video games and getting through all the different challenges. For us, it’s like an hour or so in the booth, so we forget what an impact it has,” said Grey Delisle, a voice actor.

“I’ve been a nerd at heart for my whole life, drawing comic books since I was two or three. Just being around folks with the same interests as me excites me to kind of get my start too,” said Jason Turner, a comic book artist.

“There’s nothing like coming to a show and meeting a fan in person and then seeing what this character is meant to do. As an actor, it’s an honor to be a part of this world and to share that,” said Stephanie Young, a voice actor.

“The community, the people coming together and being able to talk to each other no matter what the differences. I’ve taken photos with every person I see, that’s my favorite part of this whole thing,’ said Joseph Meyer, a cosplayer.