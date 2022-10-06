MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a 4-year-old child in a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a child was injured.

The suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Michael D. Harris. Police said Harris is wanted for discharging a weapon within city limits, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214.