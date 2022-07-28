OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — The man who was arrested in connection to the disappearance of a University of Mississippi (UM) student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was charged with first degree murder.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, appeared in court on Wednesday, July 27. His bond hearing was pushed back to a later date.

Lee was last seen on July 8. Authorities found Lee’s car at a local towing company on July 11. The car was later sent to the state crime lab. Most recently, the Oxford Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined in on the investigation.

Oxford Police have not said how they came to the conclusion that Herrington is a suspect in the case.

His next court appearance will be on August 9 at 10:00 a.m.