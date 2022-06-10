MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Police Department is expected to hold a news conference at 12:00 p.m.

Investigators said Bender shot and killed Officer Kennis Croom while he responded to a domestic violence call on 51st Avenue in Meridian on Thursday, June 9.

According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, Croom was shot once in the head and five times in the chest. His body was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Cobler said a woman also died in the shooting. She has not been identified.

Upon completing their investigation, MBI agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.