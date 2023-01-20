JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman.

Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for a long period of time.

On Thursday, January 19, Jones said the remains were identified as 29-year-old Chantel Chante McCray. She had been reported missing in McComb last October. Jones said her silver Nissan was found on Wynndale Road on October 23, 2022.

According to Jones, her cause of death hasn’t been determined yet and the investigation is ongoing.