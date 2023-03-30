JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several organizations are helping to get donations to those affected by the tornadoes that swept across Mississippi on March 24.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations for those affected by the storms on its website. To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, you can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Every Goodwill Donation Center in Mississippi will be accepting donations for storm victims until Friday, March 31. The following items are being requested:

Canned foods

Baby diapers and wipes

Toiletries

Paper towels

Tissues

Toilet paper

Bottled water

The city of Gluckstadt is also accepting donations at City Hall. The following items are being requested for storm victims:

Water

Manual can openers

Plastic food containers

Zip-lock bags

Baby supplies (formula, diapers, wipes)

Personal care

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Comb/brush

Deodorant

Pet food

Pet carriers

Leashes/collars

Cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Rubber and work gloves

Tarps

5-gallon buckets

Rakes, shovels, brooms

Trash cans

Batteries, flashlights

Duct tape

Sunscreen

Rain ponchos

Blankets

Generators

Grills

Hand tools, screwdrivers, saws

In Hattiesburg, people and organizations can drop off donations at any Hattiesburg Fire Station or at 4080 U.S. Highway 11.

Donations and supplies can be dropped off at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations can be made to verified fundraisers through GoFundMe’s centralized hub.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will also hold a tornado relief supplies drive for Rolling Fork, which will begin on Monday, March 27.

The department will collect bottled water and sports drinks, non-perishable food items, plastic utensils, paper or plastic disposable plates and bowls, paper goods, manual can openers, flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies, tarps, brooms, mops, and plastic buckets. The department will not accept clothes donations at this time.

Financial donations will be used to purchase relief supplies. The donation location will be the sheriff’s department, located at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel. The hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi deployed teams of response units early Saturday morning to serve the survivors of the deadly tornadoes.

The Salvation Army is seeking public support to help continue its relief efforts. Donations can be made through helpsalvationarmy.org or by texting MSTORNADOES to 51555.

The Rolling Fork National Guard/Civic Center is open and accepting donations.

The Department of Public Safety, MEMA, and The Department of Agriculture have teamed together to accept donations of bottled water, canned goods, and paper products. The donation site is at the Old Armory at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Donations will be accepted Sunday, March 26 through Tuesday, March 28 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The City of Olive Branch is working alongside MEMA to accept donations of supplies, bottled water, canned goods and paper products. Donations will be accepted at the City of Olive Branch Fleet Services located at 10414 Hwy 178 next to the Olive Branch Police Department. They will be open Sunday (3/26) 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday (3/27) through Wednesday (3/29) from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Amory Regional Museum is accepting supplies only, no monetary donations. The address is 801 3rd Street South in Amory. A GoFundMe was also set up to help the Amory Humane Society, which took a direct hit from the storm.

Monetary donations can be sent to the Community Foundation of Washing County at P.O. Box 5910 Greenville, MS 39704.

Crossway Church is accepting donations at 1825 Highway 61 South in Vicksburg, MS 39180.

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi’s mobile clinic will be onsite on Monday, March 27 at the Civic Center in Rolling Fork, Parking lot W, until 4:00 p.m. They will be providing first aid services as well as water, to those in need.

Molina and the Red Cross will also be distributing supplies to families in need beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27 at South Delta Elementary School, 138 Weathers Ave., Rolling Fork, MS 39159. One tote per family, while supplies last.

Lowe’s will pass out free buckets of cleaning supplies to help Mississippi residents on Tuesday, March 28 starting at 10:00 a.m. More than 450 free buckets will be distributed at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy in Rolling Fork while supplies last.

Supplies include sponges, masks, disinfectant spray, flashlights, bottled water, trash bags, goggles and hand sanitizer to help with recovery and cleanup.

Pearson Baptist Church in Pearl is collecting donations to assist tornado survivors in the Delta. If you’d like to help, stop by the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The church is located at 151 S. Pearson Road.

Here are the most needed items:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Small hand tools like hammers, rakes, shovels

Work gloves

Tarps

Underwear

Socks

Trash Bags

Walmart and The Salvation Army are holding a bulk water distribution for tornado survivors of Rolling Fork and the surrounding communities on Tuesday, March 28. Walmart will donate a semi-load of water and have their cook trailer on site.

Water and food distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the South Delta Elementary School, located at 138 Weathers Avenue.

The Laurel Police Department will collect donations at the City of Laurel Law Enforcement Complex, located at 317 South Magnolia Street. The following items are needed:

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Personal hygiene prodoucts

Diapers

Baby wipes

Rain ponchos

Non-perishable food items

Pet food

The City of Hattiesburg will collect donations through Thursday, March 30. The following items can be dropped off at any Hattiesburg Fire Department station or the Forrest County Emergency Management Office (4080 US Hwy 11):

Bottled water

Canned foods

Paper Products

Pet Food

Diapers and Wipes

Manual can openers

Baby formula

Personal hygiene items

Toothpaste/Toothbrush

Pet carriers

Laundry detergent

Cleaning Supplies

Miskelly Furniture will collect donations to help those in Rolling Fork. The business will collection donations at their location at 101 Airport Road in Pearl from Tuesday, March 28 to Thursday, March 30. The following items will be collected:

Baby diapers and wipes

Formula

Baby food

Toiletries

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Canned food

Can openers

Broadmoor Baptist Church is partnering with Digio Strategies to collect and deliver supplies to the Rolling Fork community this week. Drop off locations are at the Madison Lowe’s or the Madison Kroger at Colony Crossing. Below is a list of items recommended that are being collected:

Dry cereal

Canned goods such as fruit, vegetables, juice, soups, meats, pasta, beans

Nuts

Peanut butter

Bread

Crackers

Granola and energy bars

Un-refrigerated fruit such as bananas, apples, and oranges

Pet food

Baby food and bottles

Rice and pasta

Pasta sauce

Seasonings

Oats

Rain gear

Paper towels

Plastic sheeting

Rope

Duct tape

Garbage bags

Aluminum foil

Mosquito repellent

Grill

Charcoal

Lighter

Lighter fluid

Manual can opener

Large sealable bags to store documents

Strike anywhere matches

Resealable sandwich bags

Hand sanitizer

Dish soap

Paper plates and cups

Plastic utensils

Pet leashes, collars, food bowls, and carriers

Baby diapers, wipes, and rash creams

The Mississippi MOVE office, located at 501 W. County Line Road, will collect donations between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29. They will collect the following items:

Tissue

Paper Towels

Cleaner (Clorox Clean Up)

Disinfectant Spray

Soap

Towels

Deodorant

Toothpaste and Toothbrush

The City of Natchez will also collect donations at the Natchez Fire Station #1, 800 Main Street, or the Natchez Police Department, 233 Devereaux Drive. The city will deliver the items to Rolling Fork sometime Wednesday after noon.