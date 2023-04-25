UPDATE:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said they are searching for one of the escapees from the Hinds County Detention Center in connection to a homicide that happened on Monday, April 24.

Police said a man was shot and killed on I-55 S. Frontage Road at Old Byram Road around 7:00 p.m. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 61-year-old Anthony Watts, of Simpson County.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Watts pulled over on the side of the road to help a man who appeared to have wrecked a motorcycle. Police said the motorcycle had been stolen moments earlier.

Investigators said the suspect, who fit the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, shot Watts multiple times and stole his red Dodge Ram 1500. The vehicle had the Mississippi license plate SP14067 with a tan trim and a Cowboys sticker on the front and back of the vehicle.

Arrington is one of the detainees who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center over the weekend.

Brown said the vehicle was last seen heading south on I-55 in Terry. Arrington is considered armed and dangerous.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office posted the following statement on its Facebook page about the homicide.

The Jackson Police Department is currently working the investigation and there has not been any information publicly released by the agency to confirm any details surrounding the event. However, we are and have been in communication in efforts to attempt to gather more details to assist with the investigation and we’ve been in contact with our federal partners whom are very actively and aggressively searching for the escapees. At this time, according to the information we’ve been given, a suspect has not been identified and no description of the suspect has been publicly released. There is speculation that one of the escapees could be possibly responsible for this incident being investigated by JPD but that can’t be confirmed due to the lack of information being provided at this time. Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is still asking the public to call with any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees. They said they’re asking the public to be on the lookout for the stolen truck being investigated by JPD.

The occupant(s) should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

The detainees who escaped over the weekend were identified as Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes.

