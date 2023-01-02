WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A group of four people said they were tied up and robbed in Warren County, Mississippi on Saturday.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the individuals called 911 to report the incident the next morning. They said it happened at a home on Stelivan Lane off of China Rose Road.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the victims said three of them were tied up and robbed of small amounts of money. They said the fourth victim was forced to leave with other individuals, but they were able to jump out of the car and run.

Pace said the incident was targeted. Anyone with further information can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 636-1761.