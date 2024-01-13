LUCEDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family, friends, and colleagues of fallen George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone said goodbye one last time Friday as they lowered Malone into his final resting place.

Investigators said Malone died after he stopped 43-year-old Rickey Powell at the Dollar General on Highway 98 in Lucedale on Jan. 4.

Powell shot and killed Malone before leading law enforcement on a pursuit to Perry County, where he was killed in a shootout. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies from Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana joined the 6.2-mile route to show support for Malone.

“He will never be forgotten,” Jean Crocker, a family friend of Malone, said. “He’s our hero. He will always be our hero.”

The funeral service was held at the Agricola Baptist Church. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was in attendance. He had ordered all State of Mississippi and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset while the state mourned Malone’s passing.

“No matter the odds, no matter the risk, officers selflessly run towards danger. They heroically put their lives on the line to protect and to secure that thin blue line,” Malone said.

“Deputy Malone risked his life for over two decades.”

Malone’s service vehicle remained outside the George County Courthouse. Members of the public placed flowers and offerings as a testament to Malone’s service.

“He has left his legacy and imprint behind. An imprint of integrity, of courage, of honor and service,” Crocker said.

Malone is survived by his wife, Hilary, and three daughters, Abbie (18), Alivia (11), and Brooklyn (8).