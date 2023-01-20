JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15.

Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush.

“Gayle and I mourn the loss of Dr. Freda Bush, a giant of the pro-life cause whose example inspired doctors, nurses, and citizens across the nation. In her 30 years as an OB-GYN, Dr. Bush worked on the front lines serving women and children, becoming a leading voice for the unborn. She championed the Mississippi Life Equality Act in 2020, which has saved countless lives. Her journey from nurse to doctor to pro-life leader was an American success story. Her impact will live on in the lives of those she inspired and the children who were born because of her tireless efforts. As we mourn her loss, we celebrate her legacy.” Senator Roger Wicker

According to the East Lakeland website, Dr. Bush died peacefully surrounded by family. She was 75.

Funeral services will be held on Friday January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at New Horizon Church International in Jackson.

State legislators honored Bush in 2017 after she retired.