JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One South Jackson neighborhood is frustrated after not being able to receive their packages from FedEx at their doorstep.

Neighbors in the South Jackson area code 39204 are speaking out after FedEx announced that deliveries were temporarily paused in certain areas due to recent security incidents.

The company released a statement letting customers know the company is working to safely restore service while reaching out directly to affected customers to discuss alternative locations for retrieving their packages.

However, some neighbors in the area say they feel as if they’re not being treated fairly. One neighbor said that FedEx’s decision to pause deliveries has caused a lot of inconvenience for her.

“A lot of our neighbors are elderly. Elderly or sick. They can’t get out and go pick up those packages without having any issues. I’m looking out for more than myself. I’m looking out for my neighbors, too. Nobody has heard anything. That’s why I want to make sure this isn’t something that’s been made up to make excuses for not delivering to this area,” she said.

The situation has left many neighbors frustrated. They’re now urging FedEx to come up with a better solution that doesn’t inconvenience them.

For now, affected customers can visit FedEx’s website to check the status of shipments or to get in touch with customer service.