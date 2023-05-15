JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The son of Cindy Lassiter Mangum pled for Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to revoke to possible parole for the man convicted of killing his mother and step-father.

The family protested outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson on Sunday. They said they wanted to speak to Reeves about overturning James Williams III’s parole.

Williams was sentenced to two life sentences in 2005 at the age of 17. He was convicted in the double homicide of his father, James Williams, Jr., and his step-mother, Mangum, in South Jackson.

Due to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows the possibility of parole for those sentenced as minors, Williams is expected to be released on May 16.

Mangum’s family said they are worried he will kill again.

“How do you rehabilitate from murdering two people? She even helped James get his license, taught him how to drive. She’d go to him when he had some issues in school. She would go with him instead of his own parents,” said Zeno Mangum, the son of Mangum.

“He’s going to murder again. He’s going to do something to somebody. Ten years is not enough for the murder he done to my sister-in-law and brother-in-law. The way he did it. Governor Tate Reeves and the board need to think about that,” said Don Rankin, the brother-in-law of Mangum.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Reeves’ Office and the State Parole Board on Sunday. We are waiting to hear back from them.