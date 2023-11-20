TUNICA CO., Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the capital murder charge after a shooting and crash left three people dead.

On Friday, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office released more details regarding the deaths of 23-year-old Steven Burts, 24-year-old Deshun Isabell, and 25-year-old Tednequa Moore.

The three were found dead in a wrecked car on Casino Center Drive on November 10. The car was burned and filled with bullet holes.

The Tunica Sheriff’s Office says that Isabell was not shot but died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says Burts, who was the driver, and Moore were shot multiple times. Moore was pregnant at the time of her death.

Moore’s pregnancy has prompted the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office to seek capital murder charges in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at (662) 910-0400.