JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On Thursday, ESPN’s College GameDay Bus arrived on campus at Jackson State University in Mississippi.

JSU will host ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium when the Tigers take on Southern University.

The Lynch Street entrance to the JSU campus will be closed at 4 pm. The Prentiss Street entrance will remain open.

Officials said parking will be in the Pearl Street Parking Lot, The Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center Parking Lot and Eastview Parking Lot (behind the Lynch Street Security Booth).

Courtesy: JSU