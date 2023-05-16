CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Canton Public School District said an investigation is underway to determine if any alleged testing irregularities occurred at one of the district’s schools.

Superintendent Gary Hannah said they’re working to determine if the irregularities happened at Nichols Middle School.

“The Canton Public School District values academic integrity and takes pride in its accomplishments. Recently, through an internal investigation, we discovered some testing irregularities only in 6th and 7th-grade math at Nichols Middle School. We promptly addressed the issue and reported it to the appropriate parties. Our top priority is providing our students with the highest quality education, and we remain fully committed to achieving this goal through the dedication of our employees. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any additional information on this matter as it pertains to personnel and is confidential,” said Hannah.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) about the irregularities. Officials said MDE cannot provide any detains regarding the status of the complaint or the investigation.