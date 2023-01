VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested for a hostage situation in Vicksburg, Mississippi on Christmas Day appeared in court last week.

Police said Terren Carter, 41, was charged with kidnapping and possession of cocaine stemming from a standoff with police on First North Street on December 25, 2022.

Carter appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond was set at $115,000, and his case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.