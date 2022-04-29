OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed.

The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t.

Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed the city. On Thursday, April 28, one neighbor posted security footage on Facebook that appeared to show a group of people walking off with Carl. He was later confirmed to be dead.

Former Mayor Connie Moran said he was killed downtown by “young idiots.” According to the newspaper, Moran included footage that appeared to show a woman carrying a rooster out of a building while being followed by a group of men.

Neighbors posted memorials to Carl and said charges will be brought against the suspects.