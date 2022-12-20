PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Six men were charged with procuring prostitution in Pike County on Dec. 16.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from other state law enforcement agencies, worked a prostitution detail.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with procuring prostitution.

Kirk Whittington, 34, of Smithdale, MS

Jeremy Baham, 34, of Independence, LA

Michael McGuire, 47, of McComb, MS

Jason Jenkins, 34, of Laurel, MS

Marlon Johnson, 45, of Gloster, MS

Charles Lofton, 35, of Brookhaven, MS

Kirk Whittington (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Baham (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael McGuire (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Jenkins (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Marlon Johnson (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Lofton (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Their bonds were set at $500 each. Investigators said the suspects are currently out on bond and awaiting their court date.