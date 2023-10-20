JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Jackson State University (JSU) student Jaylen Burns.

JSU officials said members of the JSU Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshall Task Force, and the Columbia Police Department arrested Jamison Kelly, Jr., of Columbia, Mississippi. He will be taken to the Hinds County Detention Center.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Joshua Brown, appeared in court on Friday, October 20. He was denied bond.

Brown was charged with murder in connection to the death of Burns. He was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm on school property.

According to Jones College, campus police executed a bench warrant for Brown on Wednesday, October 18. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the JSU Police Department. He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center on Thursday, October 19.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus on Sunday, October 15.

Joshua Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

According to Burns’ father, his son was trying to stop a fight when his life was cut short. Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.

A preliminary hearing date for Brown has not been set.