Left to Right: Traverro McElroy and Tyler Charles Payne (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Deputies are searching for two men who escaped from jail in Hinds County, Mississippi.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, 36-year-old Traverro McElroy and 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne were missing at Sunday morning’s headcount at the Hinds County Detention Center.

Payne was in custody for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school.

Investigators believe one or both detainees stole a 2005 white Chevy van from Belmont Church on Highway 18 overnight. The vehicle has a Mississippi license plate that reads CB91395.

Jones said a criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing in connection to the escape.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stolen van was recovered from a body of water in Anna, Texas. Witnesses reported they saw a white man pushing the van into the water.

Traverro McElroy (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Tyler Charles Payne (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Anyone with information on the missing detainees can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.