MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 13-year-old girl was shot while at home sleeping in the bed on Friday in Clarksdale, Mississippi, according to the Clarksdale Police Department.

On Dec. 15, officers say they responded to the 100 block of Douglas Street before 9 p.m. regarding a shooting where a house was shot into several times. The victim was found shot and then taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Among the shots fired call, three residential burglaries were reported from Dec. 14 through Dec. 18.

One burglary happened in the 900 block of Russwin Street where the suspect forced themselves inside the home. They stole two Pro Max cell phones and a TLC 50-inch television from the wall.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Azalea Street regarding a residential burglary where a suspect stole 15 pairs of camouflage gloves.

The last reported burglary took place in the 600 block of Florida Street. Reports state the suspects broke into the home and stole an unknown amount of cash.