Mississippi NAACP calls for fair redistricting process

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders with the Mississippi NAACP held a virtual news conference on Tuesday regarding the redistricting process for the state.

The process takes place every decade in Mississippi. Leaders with the Mississippi NAACP said it’s important that the state engages in a process that’s fair and transparent.

“Our starting place in this is making sure that we have a map that represents all Mississippians, particularly historically underserved and marginalized communities,” said Corey Wiggins, executive director of the Mississippi NAACP.

Leaders said monitoring the redistricting process has been a priority for a while. As a means to prevent structural challenges, the organization developed a map proposal for the Congressional Redistricting Committee to review.

“We did receive it today. I haven’t had any advance notice of what it would look like before they went public with it, but we do have it, and we are looking at it. I want to commend them for doing a thorough job,” said Rep. Charles Jim Beckett, chair of the Congressional Redistricting Committee (R-Miss.).

Leaders on both sides of the aisle said inclusivity will remain a priority in the decision making process.