KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man after his pit bulls allegedly attacked a meter reader.

The incident happened on Goodman Street just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19.

Investigator Greg Collins with the Kosciusko Police Department said the meter reader was attacked by three pit bulls and had serious injuries.

The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. She underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.

The owner of the dogs, 30-year-old James Keith Self, Jr., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Collins said animal control took Self’s dogs away.

Self appeared in court on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $5,000.