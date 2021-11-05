Mississippi hospital to pay off loans to entice nurses

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hospital looking to hire more nurses amid a nationwide nursing shortage is now offering to help pay off student loans of new hires.

The Sun-Herald reported that Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is offering to repay loans up to $20,000 for inpatient nurses and registered nurses who work in long-term care facilities and sign a two-year contract. This is on top of incentives the hospital is already offering such as seasonal pay, more money per hour and tuition reimbursement.

“As the preeminent healthcare system for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Memorial realizes that in order to recruit, retain and develop top talent, our health system must offer a competitive total rewards package in order to maintain our standing as the best in the region,” Memorial Vice President of Human Resources Myron McCoo told the newspaper in a statement.

McCoo said the hospital came up with the idea of the loan repayment after talking with nurses who had worked through the pandemic and were carrying student debt.